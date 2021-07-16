Dortmund Agrees Personal Terms With Top Goalscorer As A Replacement For Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is set to join Manchester United in the near future, but Borussia Dortmund is already looking for a replacement.

Although Erling Haaland remains in the squad, a significant shift is likely next season, with Sancho already on his way to Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, has been eager to replace the vacuum that Sancho’s departure will leave, and their hunt is now ended, as the Bundesliga club has moved a step closer to acquiring PSV Eindhoven attacker Donyell Malen, according to Goal’s Ronan Murphy, citing German publication Bild.

Murphy also stated that Borussia Dortmund has made a €25 million ($29.5 million) offer for the prolific scorer, but PSV Eindhoven is asking €30 million ($35 million) for his departure.

Malen had been on the radar of a number of big-name suitors in the English Premier League, including Liverpool, before to securing an agreement.

The Reds have been tracking Malen since April, and earlier this month, a source claimed that talks between Liverpool and Malen’s famous agent, Mino Raiola, had already begun.

Even more intriguing is the fact that PSV Eindhoven has been anticipating Malen’s exit for some time and has been anxious to complete a deal for the 22-year-old.

Aside from Liverpool, Malen was linked with a move to West Ham United for a spell.

After West Ham manager David Moyes heaped admiration on the Dutchman ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020, the Hammers were expected to pursue him.

Malen is one of the players to watch in the next years, according to Moyes.

As a result, he also disclosed that he has long been aware of the forward’s potential, and it’s no wonder that clubs are now keeping tabs on him.

“[Donyell] Malen is an intriguing talent who falls into the category of up-and-coming players to keep an eye on,” Moyes told The Times in the United Kingdom recently. “He’ll most likely start the [Euro] tournament as a backup to Memphis Depay, but he scored 27 goals last season for PSV Eindhoven. And Holland is still looking for their best starting XI and configuration. As a result, some of their young players may be given opportunities.”

Malen was a teenager at Arsenal and is drawing [English] Premier League interest once more, according to the coach.

Last season, Malen scored 27 goals and added 10 assists in 45 games for PSV Eindhoven.

He also concluded the season as the leading striker in the Dutch Eredivisie, with 19 goals for the team.