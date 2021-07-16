Donyell Malen signs personal terms with Liverpool and swaps places with Saul Niguez.

Following the conclusion of this summer’s international competitions, the transfer market speculation has ramped up as Liverpool continues to be connected with a move for some of Europe’s best players.

Here’s your July 14 transfer round-up.

Niguez, Saul

According to Spanish sources, Atletico Madrid will allow Saul Niguez to join Barcelona, with former Atleti striker Antoine Griezmann returning to the Wanda Metropolitano in a surprise deal.

Over the previous week or so, Saul had been connected with a move to Liverpool, with several publications reporting that the Reds were considering a deal for the 26-year-old La Liga winner to replace the vacuum left by Gini Wijnaldum.

However, according to sources, Liverpool will lose out on the midfielder as the two Spanish giants try to reach an agreement for their stars to move in different ways.

According to the ECHO, Saul’s representatives dismissed the Liverpool rumors as “nonsense.”

Malen, Donyell

According to reports from Germany, Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven’s Donyell Malen have agreed on the parameters of a potential contract.

In recent weeks, Malen has been connected with a move to Liverpool, with rumours claiming that Michael Edwards had made first contact with the striker’s agent, Mino Raiola. However, Liverpool’s interest appears to have peaked at that point.

Dortmund appears to have taken a step closer to deciding on a replacement for Jadon Sancho after sanctioning a deal with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United for his sale.

Barella, Nicolo

According to rumours in Spain, Liverpool is considering a sensational £70 million deal for Inter Milan and Euro 2020 player Nicolo Barella.

Following a penalty shoot-out triumph over England on Sunday evening, Barella stood with Marco Verratti as Italy won their second European Championship trophy.

With speculations early this summer claiming that the Serie A champions will need to raise finances this summer, Barella has been linked with a move to Anfield for a large fee.

