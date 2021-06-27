Donyell Malen has received a transfer boost from Liverpool after PSV announced his future admission.

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt has revealed that Donyell Malen, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is likely to leave this summer.

In recent months, both the Reds and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a deal for the Netherlands international.

According to reports, Liverpool could begin talks to sign the forward in the next weeks, but there is no way of knowing whether any of the rumors are accurate.

Malen, like teammate Denzel Dumfries, has been linked with Everton, and Schmidt has spoken about the prospect of Malen leaving PSV this summer.

Malen is expected to leave PSV this summer, according to the PSV manager, which could lead to a move to Liverpool.

Schmidt told Dutch news channel NOS, “That’s how it goes in football, especially at PSV, we lose one or two good players every year.”

“I’ve known for a long time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to go.” Last summer, to be precise.

“I consider that as well, and if they do decide to stay, that is fantastic.

“However, we must prepare ourselves for the possibility of having to play without both next season.”