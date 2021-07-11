Donald Trump receives boos and cheers as he attends a UFC match in which Conor McGregor breaks his leg.

When Donald Trump made a public appearance at a UFC battle in Las Vegas on Saturday night, he was met with a cacophony of noise—some cheers, mostly jeers.

According to video released on social media, the former president and his wife, Melania, waved as they made their way through the crowd for the couple’s cage-side seats.

Conor McGregor, an Irishman, shattered his leg in a loss against Dustin Poirier, an American, at the end of the competition. McGregor shattered “the lower tibia in his left shin” as he stepped backward, according to UFC president Dana White.

“This is not over,” McGregor protested as doctors attempted to stop the battle.

During an interview conducted while sat on the canvas with his ankle in a protective cast, the 32-year-old added, “If I have to take it outside, let’s take it outdoors.”

The Trumps and other well-known figures in the audience, who reportedly included Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Durant, and Travis Barker, among others, were most likely in charge of the drama.

Trump has made few public appearances since losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

The Republican leader attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the months after his loss, but mostly avoided the public eye at his Mar-a-Lago hideaway in Florida or his golf course in New Jersey.

However, he has stepped up his efforts to gain attention, organizing rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 26—his first since leaving office—and in Florida on July 3.

Throughout both appearances, the ex-president continued to sell fraudulent election fraud claims, falsely declaring of the 2020 presidential election, “We won that election by a landslide.”

Trump’s team confirmed earlier this week that the former president will return to Phoenix for another rally later this month.

Trump lost Arizona by around 11,000 votes in 2020, but the state has become a target for his supporters, thanks in part to a Republican-led election audit.

Trump and his supporters have branded the extraordinary step a “forensic” truth-finding quest, while others have dubbed it a “fraudit.”

Trump has not said if he plans to run for president again in 2024, though his allies believe he will.