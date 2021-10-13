Donald Trump Jr. defends Jon Gruden and demands to see all NFL owners’ and executives’ emails.

Following the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden due to a scandal, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to demand that the National Football League (NFL) expose all team owners and executives’ emails and texts.

“Let’s see [NFL Commissioner Roger] Goodell’s emails and messages, as well as every NFL owner/executive,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “We need to find out if they’ve ever said something inappropriate, shared a divisive idea, or held a non-PC viewpoint.” NFL owners should not be able to hide behind their “white privilege,” according to Trump Jr. Let’s see Goodell’s and every NFL owner/emails executive’s and messages. We need to find out if they’ve ever made a mistake, shared a controversial concept, or held a non-PC viewpoint. There is no statute of limitations in this case. We can’t let them hide behind their privilege as white people.

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) is a Twitter user. 12th of October, 2021 Right-wing figures such as Newsmax television personality John Cardillos and Outkick.com’s Clay Travis, who tweeted that “every rapper the NFL has performing at the Super Bowl has more inflammatory lyrics than Jon Gruden did in his emails,” have spoken out in support of Gruden since his resignation. Trump Jr. has previously chastised the NFL, mocking former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his activism and said in 2017 that the NFL and Goodell were “disrespecting America.” Gruden, 58, resigned from the Raiders early Tuesday after it was uncovered that he used “racist, sexist, and anti-gay” language in emails, according to ESPN. Gruden has been the Raiders’ head coach since 2018, and he previously served as the team’s general manager from 1998 to 2001. ESPN has admitted to using this type of wording in emails dating back a decade.

According to the New York Times, the emails contained numerous obscenities directed towards Goodell as well as Michael Sam, the league’s first openly homosexual player. In addition, Gruden chastised a player who knelt in protest during the national anthem and blasted the NFL for attempting to limit concussions.

Additional rage comes from. This is a condensed version of the information.