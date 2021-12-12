Donaire defends his WBC title by KOing Gaballo with a body shot.

On Saturday, Nonito Donaire proved that age is just a number by knocking out Reymart Gaballo in the fourth round with a devastating body blow to retain his World Boxing Council bantamweight title.

Despite being counted out multiple times by boxing pundits before returning to the 118-pound category, the veteran and ageless wonder Donaire continues to impress at 39 years old.

At Dignity Health Sports Park in south central Los Angeles, Donaire unleashed a powerful left hook to the body of Gaballo, knocking him down late in the fourth round.

Gaballo sat for a few seconds on his right knee before attempting to stand. He stood up briefly before slumping back down and grimacing as the bout was officially stopped at 2:59 of the round.

“I don’t have any mercy,” Donaire declared. “He was caught off guard by the left hook to the body. It was up to me to set it up. That was an incredibly powerful punch.” For the first time since 2002, Donaire was up against a fellow Filipino. Outside the ring, Donaire, a nice boxer, showed his human side by putting his arm around Gaballo and encouraging him not to be discouraged after suffering only his first loss in a burgeoning boxing career.

“‘Don’t be down,’ I told him. ‘I was having difficulties figuring you out,’ I told him “Donaire boosted his record to 42-6 with 28 knockouts.

After Manny Pacquiao’s retirement, Donaire has become the face of Philippine boxing, and his dominant performance against Gaballo (24-1, 20 KOs) is another illustration of his late-career rampage.

This was his first defense of the WBC championship he won six months ago by knocking out Nordine Oubaali in the fourth round to become the world’s oldest world champion at 118 pounds. Donaire knocked out Oubaali three times with a left hand after dropping him three times.

Donaire, like Pacquiao, grew up in General Santos City, Philippines, and went to the same elementary school as PacMan.

He immigrated to the United States at the age of 11 and obtained citizenship through family ties. Donaire has a 68-8 amateur record, which includes three national championships in the United States.

When Donaire lost unanimous decisions to Jessie Magdaleno at 122 pounds in 2016 and Carl Frampton at 126 pounds in April 2018, many thought he was done.

In response, Donaire resurrected his career by reducing his weight to 118 pounds, which appears to suit him perfectly. He has now won four fights in a row at 118 pounds, making him the Japanese champion.