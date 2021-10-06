Dominik Mysterio Reveals Massive Plans After Legendary Father Retires, according to WWE News.

Dominik Mysterio has had a lot of success since joining WWE, but he recently stated that he has a strategy in place for when his father retires.

Mysterio stated on the Out of Character podcast that he would be honored to take on the mantle of “Rey Mysterio.”

“I believe the long-term goal, the endgame, is to eventually assume the Rey Mysterio moniker. That is the legacy it carries. Rey Mysterio is his name. According to Ringside News, the 24-year-old WWE superstar stated, “It’s only proper to produce a Jr.”

“That is tradition in Lucha culture, as well as in Hispanic culture. That’s exactly what you do. I just showed up and Dom Mysterio appeared out of nowhere. It all happened so quickly.”

The son of the great Rey Mysterio has had a successful career in WWE, including a high-profile singles encounter with Seth Rollins and a 63-day stint as tag team champions alongside his father at Wrestlemania Backlash.

He recognizes, however, that being dubbed “Rey Mysterio Jr.” will require more than just being his son and making a claim.

He understands that he must earn it.

“He’s said before that the mask, like the name, is something I have to earn. I’m open for it if he wants to give it on to me after he retires, or if he wants to have me earn it after he retires or whatever,” Dominik said.

“It’s only proper from a Spanish and cultural standpoint, but at the end of the day, he’s the one who made it what it is. Whatever decision he makes, I will respect it.”

Dominik and his father were recruited to Raw in the 2021 WWE draft on the October 1 episode of Smackdown.

After a show with either the Street Profits or AJ Styles an Omos, a feud with current Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle might be on the cards for the two.

Whatever the case may be, Dominik understands the significance of the “Rey Mysterio” name in the industry and will go to any length to be worthy of carrying it forward.