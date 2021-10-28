Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton has written an emotional open letter to racial “cowards.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has written a passionate open letter on equality in response to the racist abuse he and his England colleagues faced during the Euro 2020 final in the summer.

Following the Three Lions’ penalty shootout loss to Italy in July, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were all subjected to horrible abuse.

Everton’s striker was on the bench for the game, but he admits he wasn’t surprised by the hateful remarks on social media in the aftermath.

Calvert-Lewin expressed his disgust with the incident and indignation towards the anonymous accounts engaged in Everton’s official programme over the weekend, writing frankly about prejudice and racism.

“It’s those sorts of things happening again and over that makes you feel like you’re bashing your head against a brick wall with it all,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“You take a knee for the entire season and have a social media blackout to promote awareness, and then three English players are targeted for racial abuse for missing penalties.”

“They didn’t miss because of their skin color.” It’s football, so it happens.

“Taking a penalty in that situation necessitates a great deal of bravery.” On the other hand, the persons behind the messages are cowards who hide behind anonymous profiles.

“They can type whatever they want, then go about their days without seeing the long-term consequences of their acts.” Individuals who perpetuate this hatred must be held accountable.” Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, did not want his article to be solely about negative.

The striker also wanted to emphasize the constructive actions that many people around the country have taken in recent weeks and months, as well as Evertonians’ reaction to their team taking a knee.

“This is where I return to the reasons for optimism,” the forward continued.

“Bukayo Saka garnered a lot of positive feedback and was well-received in numerous stadiums. Marcus Rashford was honored with a mural.

“There are a lot of excellent people out there fighting for the right cause.” Only a few people believe racism is acceptable because of their deeply rooted prejudices. At a young age, their opinions and beliefs are formed, and they become a part of who they are.

“It’s difficult to see any gestures changing that.”

