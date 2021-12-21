Dominic Calvert-Lewin has set a timetable for his return from injury, which is a significant boost for Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, an Everton midfielder, says he aims to return from injury on Boxing Day when Everton go to Burnley in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was speaking to Dylan, an Everton fan who received an early Christmas present when he was unexpectedly phoned by striker.

Dylan, whose entire family is avid Blues supporters, is recovering at home after enduring nine hours of emergency surgery to repair a brain aneurism, which has left him in need of speech and vision rehabilitation.

He was instead confronted with his Everton idol, as part of the club’s True Blue Crimbo campaign to reward deserving youngsters who have experienced a difficult year, instead of a scheduled call with his physio at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital – and with the aid of Club partners USM.

Despite missing the majority of the season due to injury, Calvert-Lewin has three goals in three appearances this season.

During a video conference with Dylan and his father, the England star expressed his desire to return to action against Burnley.

“Ideally, I’ll be back in training with the team next week, and hopefully, I’ll be able to play on Boxing Day,” he stated.

“I believe so [the length of time he’s been out], but I’ve never had any muscle issues.” I used to do it a little as a youngster, but this is the first time my body has truly failed me.

“It’s challenging because my goal is to play football.” It’s been challenging at times.

“To be so close to returning and then get hurt again is why it’s been so difficult this time.”

Despite being unable to visit Alder Hey in person owing to the ongoing epidemic, Everton’s True Blue Crimbo campaign has been a hit with fans once again.

Calvert-Lewin also had a Christmas present for Dylan and his Everton-obsessed family in the form of VIP hospitality tickets to the Blues’ forthcoming home game against Brighton and Hove Albion in the New Year, courtesy of Blues’ partner USM.

“It was nice to surprise Dylan and lighten his day a little bit after such a difficult few months,” the forward continued.

“He’s a courageous young guy with a really optimistic and loving family, and it was nice to see him looking better, at home, and looking forward to.”

