Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been tipped to succeed at Everton, despite reports that he is being courted by Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a crucial player for the Blues, scoring ten Premier League goals in each of the previous two seasons.

His excellent form has continued into the current season, albeit an injury setback has forced him to miss time.

Calvert-performances Lewin’s have sparked interest from other English Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s team were linked with a summer deal for the Sheffield-born striker, as well as a January transfer window swoop.

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills, meanwhile, believes that Calvert-Lewin should stay at Everton because of Rafael Benitez’s proven ability to maximize player potential.

When asked if moving to north London would be a good idea, Mills told talkSPORT, “I wouldn’t, not right now.”

“When you look at what Rafa Benitez has done, the two players he’s brought in have proven to be quite valuable. When you compare his genealogy to Mikel Arteta’s pedigree, you can see where I’m going and who I believe will get it right in the long run.

“Everton has a lot of money, they’re financially well-backed, and they could be going into a new stadium sooner rather than later.”

“I believe Calvert-Lewin will flourish and improve under Rafa Benitez. I’m not sure if he’ll join Arsenal.

“Do they [Arsenal] have a better chance of winning trophies than the other teams? Everton and Arsenal are definitely on par for a trophy, I don’t think there’s much to choose between them.” In March 2020, Calvert-Lewin signed a new five-year contract with the Toffees, extending his tenure with the club until 2025.

He reiterated his ambition to compete in Europe and for trophies at Everton after committed his career to the Blues last year.

“We want to compete in the best competitions in Europe,” says the team “Evertonfc.com reported on his comments.

“Winning trophies here would mean even more because of the trip I’ve been on with Everton and Evertonians.”

“It has a personal feel to it, which I enjoy.””