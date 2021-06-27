Dominic Calvert-Lewin acknowledges Harry Kane and praises Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has expressed his dissatisfaction with his little playing time for England, but he is motivated to make an impact at Euro 2020.

So far in the tournament, the Everton striker has only made one last-minute substitute appearance against Croatia, with Three Lions captain Harry Kane well ahead of him in the pecking order.

While the 24-year-old knew what his position would be heading into the European Championships, he believes he can help Gareth Southgate’s team advance to the round of 16 against Germany.

Calvert-Lewin told reporters, “I was conscious of the role I could have to play coming into the tournament, so I prepared myself for that.” “All I can do now is make sure I do my best to fulfill that responsibility.

“I’m just like any other player who wants to play, gain minutes, and have an impact on games. It can be irritating when you can’t do that, but I believe that’s only human.

“It’s a team sport. Every man is needed in tournament football, and while I haven’t played much so far this tournament, my role could be crucial in the next games, so that is the mindset I have and how I approach training every day.

“Every day is an opportunity to learn something new. I’ve been in the set-up for nine months and it’s a place I worked very hard to get to, so I’m grateful to be here, but I also want to make my mark and contribute what I’ve learned. I’ve recently scored 16 goals in the Premier League.”

“I’m not here to talk about who’s going to play and who’s not going to play,” he continued. It’s all about being ready when I’m needed and keeping my training sharp in case I’m called upon.

“At the moment, Harry is the captain and number nine, and he’s the man in charge of the line.

"I'll give him my whole support and make sure I'm available when he needs me. When I first joined the England team, my instructions were to keep doing what I had been doing for my club.