Dolphins, Raiders, Patriots, Steelers, and Other AFC Contenders’ Chances In Week 17 of NFL Playoffs 2022

Only one AFC playoff berth had been secured by Week 17, leaving 12 teams in contention for the conference’s six remaining playoff spots in 2022. Teams that appeared to be done for the season are now in the middle of the postseason race.

With a win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the Miami Dolphins clinched the AFC’s No. 7 seed and the final wild-card spot. Miami’s winning streak has now reached seven games, dating back to when the Dolphins were 1-7 and were given 500/1 Super Bowl odds.

The Miami Dolphins trail the No. 6 seed Indianapolis Colts and the No. 5 seed New England Patriots by a half-game. Both clubs are still in contention in their divisions, but they must work hard to make the final playoff round.

Each of the three wild-card teams has complete control over their playoff fate. The No. 10 seeded Las Vegas Raiders are the only team outside of the playoff bracket that can win their final two games and qualify for the playoffs on their own.

The full post won’t be ready until Tuesday afternoon, but here’s a sneak peek at the team control table: pic.twitter.com/tYqejfVaH9 Las Vegas is one game behind Indianapolis and New England and has the same record as Miami. In Week 17, the Raiders travel to Indianapolis, and in Week 18, they host the No. 9 seeded Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas would earn a wild-card berth if they won both games.

In Week 14, the Raiders dropped to 6-7 after losing their fifth game in six tries. With wins over the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos, who are seeded Nos. 12 and 13, respectively, Las Vegas has kept its postseason aspirations alive.

The No. 8 seed Baltimore Ravens and Chargers have a greater chance of making the playoffs than Miami and Las Vegas, according to the latest betting odds. The Ravens have +150 playoff chances, while the Chargers have +140 playoff odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Both the Dolphins and the Raiders have odds of +400.

The Patriots have a -2000 chance of making the playoffs. At -3500, the Colts are considered virtual postseason locks.

Los Angeles plays Denver at home and Las Vegas on the road to finish the season. Earlier this season, the Chargers defeated the Raiders.

Baltimore is one game out of the AFC North race and has the same record as Miami. The Ravens face the Los Angeles Rams and the No. 11 seeded Pittsburgh Steelers in their divisional round matchup.