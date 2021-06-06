‘Does he intend to murder us?’ — Mick Schumacher, following a close call with Nikita Mazepin

In the last moments of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher questioned whether his teammate Nikita Mazepin was attempting to “murder us.”

On the start-finish straight in Baku, Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, moved into Mazepin’s slipstream as they hit speeds of 200 mph.

However, while defending 13th place, Russian Mazepin swerved to the right to prevent his Haas teammate from passing, forcing him against the concrete wall.

In only his sixth Formula One race, Schumacher was able to react quickly enough to prevent a catastrophic disaster.

The German gesticulated fiercely with his right hand as he overtook Mazepin, then vented his rage over the radio after crossing the line seven thousandths of a second clear.

Schumacher, 22, screamed, “What the f*** was that?” “Does he really want to kill us?” says the narrator.

In his first season, Schumacher has been far faster than Mazepin, the son of Russian billionaire businessman Dmitry Mazepin, who has struggled to adjust to life in the top flight of motor racing.

Throughout Sunday’s race in Baku, Schumacher was ahead of Mazepin, 22, until slipping behind him at the restart after Max Verstappen’s late crash.

On Sunday night, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner attempted to calm the atmosphere between his two rookie drivers.

“Obviously, there was a situation on the straight that was resolved, and we’ve cleared the air,” Steiner said.

“There was a miscommunication, but we’re all good now and have moved on.”

In his unimpressive Haas machinery, Schumacher, the Formula Two champion, has spent his first season at the bottom of the field.

He is, however, a Ferrari academy driver who could one day follow in his father’s footsteps and drive for the storied Italian team.

At the turn of the century, Schumacher Snr won five consecutive titles with Ferrari, but he hasn’t been seen in public since a terrible skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.