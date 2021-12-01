Dodgers Reunite With Veteran Reliever To Make Up For Seager’s Departure, according to MLB News.

Daniel Hudson, a familiar face to the Los Angeles Dodgers, has allegedly agreed to a one-year agreement for roughly $7 million with the team.

Once the transaction is finalized, the 34-year-old, who last played for the Dodgers in 2018, will provide Los Angeles with a seasoned senior option.

The trade compensates for the departures of Corey Seager and Max Scherzer, who have joined the Texas Rangers and New York Mets, respectively, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Aside from that, with Joe Kelly and Corey Kebel also being unsigned free agents, it gives the Dodgers more alternatives.

Last Monday, November 29, the arrangement was announced just hours before the expected Major League Baseball lockout.

The collective bargaining agreement is slated to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 1.

Hudson was a member of the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres last season. In 54 appearances between the two organizations, he had a 3.31 earned-run average and struck out 13.1 batters per nine innings.

His trade to the Padres at the MLB trade deadline didn’t pan out. As San Diego faltered down the stretch, he labored with a 5.21 ERA in 19 innings across 23 games.

Hudson had a 4.11 ERA in 40 games with the Dodgers last season. However, he had a breakout year in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays, who won the World Series the same year.

Hudson is projected to help the Dodgers win games in the ninth inning if his game improves.

So far, only Blake Treinen has stepped in to fill the void left by free agent Kenley Jansen.

The Dodgers have reportedly offered contracts to arbitration-eligible players in addition to Hudson. According to the Daily News, the list includes Cody Bellinger, Julio Urias, Trea Turner, and Caleb Ferguson as Los Angeles works on its 40-man roster.

Andrew Velasquez left for free agency, leaving a void that Hudson will most likely fill once the transaction is finalized.