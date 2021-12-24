Dodgers reached an agreement with Bellinger even before the MLB lockout began.

MLB transactions are on hold, so teams and players must wait until everything is finalized.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, on the other hand, look to have gotten something done before the December 2 lockdown.

Cody Bellinger is one player that has been struggling but is still a top star in the league.

Both parties were expected to go to arbitration, but it appears the Dodgers were able to pull some strings before everything was put on hold, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

However, the agreement is not yet finalized. Bellinger must make the opening day roster to clinch the deal, according to ABC 30.

The one-year $17 million contract is in line with Bellinger’s estimated $16.1 million salary from the Dodgers, which is the same as last season.

Furthermore, he is in the third of four arbitration-eligible seasons he will have before becoming a free agency in 2023.

Despite the All-Star outfielder’s troubles last season, the deal was consummated.

He’s coming off a terrible season, but the Dodgers are optimistic that he’ll bounce back.

Bellinger had a difficult MLB season in 2020-21, battling various injuries. Aside from that, he was recovering from shoulder surgery he had during the previous summer.

Last MLB season, Bellinger showed flashes of his previous self, which was a positive indication. He had a strong playoff performance, and it looks that this was enough to persuade the Dodgers to extend his contract for at least another year.

Over 95 games last season, the 2020 World Series champion hit.165/.240/.302 with 10 home runs and three stolen bases. He also has a.857 OPS (126 OPS+) over his career.

In 2019, the 26-year-old first baseman enjoyed his best MLB season, winning the NL MVP award.

Bellinger hit.305/.406/.629 at the time, with 47 home runs and 15 steals in 162 at-bats, leading the Senior Circuit with 351 total bases.

Bellinger has a long record of accomplishments since joining the league in 2017.

He is a confirmed two-time All-Star and the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year, in addition to becoming a World Champion and winning the NL MVP.