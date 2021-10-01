Doctors say Pele has been released from the hospital and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Pele, the Brazilian football great, was released from a month-long hospital stay on Thursday after undergoing surgery for a colon tumor, but his medical staff indicated he will continue to receive chemotherapy.

Pele, 80, had been undergoing treatment at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital since August 31, when a possible tumor was discovered during normal examinations.

Pele, who had surgery on September 4, is in “stable” condition, according to physicians.

The hospital did not use the word “cancer” in their statement and did not provide any other information about Pele’s chemotherapy, but it is commonly used in cancer patients. His biopsy results were not made public.

“I am overjoyed to be back at home,” Pele stated in a Facebook message.

“I want to express my gratitude to the entire Albert Einstein Hospital staff for making my stay as comfortable as possible by providing a humane and warm welcome. Thanks also to those of you who, from afar, fill my life with so many loving messages.”

“Celebrate every step of the trip when the going gets tough. Concentrate on your joy. I can’t jump any longer, but I’ve been punching the air more than normal in the last several days,” he wrote.

Many consider Pele to be the greatest footballer of all time, but his true name, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been in terrible health in recent years and has spent time in hospitals.

He emerged onto the global stage at the age of 17 with brilliant goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958. He is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, and 1970).

Before retiring in 1977, “O Rei” (The King) had amassed one of the most illustrious careers in sports, scoring over 1,000 goals.

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, has kept fans updated on her father’s condition while he was in the hospital, sending photographs and videos on social media of the two of them playing cards or the footballer singing the hymn of his former club, Santos.

His daughter stated last week that after his procedure, he had taken “many steps” toward recovery.

Pele praised Lionel Messi for breaking his record as the highest goal scorer in a South American national team on Saturday, and apologized for the delay in congratulating him due to his medical treatment.

Pele wrote, "When life throws you a curve ball, it's usually easier to face it with a smile."