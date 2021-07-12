Doctor Backs Poirier’s Claim About McGregor’s Horrible Injury at UFC 264

Conor McGregor’s horrific foot injury at UFC 264 has been thoroughly examined by a physical therapist.

McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s rubber match ended in a disappointing technical knockout due to a doctor stoppage after the former injured his left ankle in the last seconds of round 1.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, a sports scientist and physical therapist, said in a detailed investigation of McGregor’s injury that “something” may have already been wrong with the former UFC champion’s foot, and that Poirier may be correct when he reported “it cracked.”

The tape shows a “indicative” that McGregor’s ankle was already “unstable” before it completely fractured, according to Brar.

“As for how it happened,” Brar noted in a video, “the final step is unlikely to be the root cause of the damage but rather indicative of an already unstable ankle.” “During a previous kick, Conor’s distal foot collided with the outside of Poirier’s knee, and Dustin almost signaled to Conor that something had happened.”

“Along with that, I observed a line on the outside of Conor’s left ankle that aligns at the ankle talocrural joint, which made me assume there was already something wrong,” he explained.

In terms of how long McGregor will be able to fully recover, Brar stated that while the injury appeared to be as serious as that of Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva, it normally heals faster.

He predicted, “The silver lining here is that these distal fractures tend to recover faster than mid-shaft fractures like Chris Weidman or Anderson Silva, which take 9+ months to heal.”

McGregor, on the other hand, just updated his injury status.

In a video, a cheerful “Notorious” stated that “everything” has been going well and that he is already on his path to recovery.

On Twitter, McGregor stated after the operation, “Everything went according to plan.” “Everything went off without a hitch. I’m in a fantastic mood. We’ll be on crutches for six weeks before we start building back up.”

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, previously issued a statement confirming that the operation was “successful” and that they are sure the UFC star will be ready to compete again.

The statement read, “Conor is recovering following three hours of operation.” “The procedure was effective in healing his tibia and fibula fractures. Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobbe, Conor’s longstanding orthopedist, and trauma surgeon Dr. Milton Little of Cedars-Sinai were among his doctors.”

“Both doctors are optimistic that he will improve with time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.