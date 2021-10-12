Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers are open to Ben Simmons’ return.

Following recent events, the never-ending Ben Simmons issue may finally be coming to an end.

The Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Doc Rivers, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, are open to Simmons returning to the team.

“We’d be thrilled to have him back. Apart than that, there’s nothing else to report. Rivers was reported by Bontemps as saying, “Our position hasn’t changed at all.”

“Players do not enter the corporate world.” That is the one thing I believe has been overplayed more than anything else. I’ve been a player before, and this has happened before, and I was the one who did it.” The Sixers and Simmons are working on a resolution to persuade Simmons to report to the team, according to ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who originally reported it via Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

The whole Simmons saga began after Sixers players, including Rivers and four-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, expressed their disappointment after losing in seven games to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Fans have chastised the Australian point-forward for his performance in the series as well.

Simmons has been linked to teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and even the Sacramento Kings in recent months in order to get out of Philadelphia.

However, it appears like Simmons and the Sixers will put their issues aside and return to playing basketball.

“Everyone wants to win.” Yes, they do. That’s what I’m saying. Especially if you’re a member of a squad that has a chance to win. They want to win, and they see Ben [Simmons] as someone who can assist them do it,” Rivers said.

Simmons, to his credit, has shown that his length and ability to slice into the lane for an easy bucket can be a valuable asset to the squad.

Even yet, he needs to earn the respect of Philadelphia fans by shooting the ball with more confidence and not relying solely on his agility to score in the paint.

Simmons has been losing money as a result of his strike, and he may now be accepting that the Sixers will not move him anytime soon.