Djokovic withdraws from the ATP Cup, raising doubts about his ability to win the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this week’s ATP Cup in Sydney, according to organizers, raising questions over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

After refusing to clarify whether he has been inoculated against the coronavirus, there has been a lot of conjecture over whether he will fly to Australia.

“World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup,” organizers announced ahead of the team tournament’s debut on Saturday.

“World No. 33 Dusan Lajovic will now lead Team Serbia.”

Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion, has a chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam championship if he plays at Melbourne Park next month, but he and his entourage must get vaccinated to enter Australia.

He has already stated his aversion to the vaccine, and his father, Srdjan, stated in late November that Djokovic would most likely not participate in the year’s first Grand Slam, accusing the organizers of “blackmail.”

Djokovic has been featured in the Australian Open entry list, which begins on January 17, but he might withdraw at any time. He was also on the ATP Cup entry list at one point.

Tennis Australia has arranged for foreign stars to arrive in Melbourne and Sydney using charter flights.

On Tuesday, defending women’s Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among those who arrived, but Djokovic was not among them. Commercial flights are also available to players.

The ATP Cup has been plagued by multiple withdrawals, either due to Covid or injury, and as a result, France will replace Austria in Group B after Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak withdrew on Wednesday, according to organizers.

Andrey Rublev of Team Russia, who has Covid, Aslan Karatsev, and Evgeny Donskoy, has also withdrawn, according to the ATP Cup, as has Austin Krajicek of Team USA.

Covid appears to be looming over the Australian Open and a slew of other tournaments in the country.

Rafael Nadal, the Spanish superstar who was scheduled to play a warm-up event in Melbourne next week, was one of several players who caught the virus at an Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament earlier this month.

His opponent in Abu Dhabi, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov, later tested positive as well.

Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Ons Jabeur all tested positive at the same event.

Nick Kyrgios pushed Nadal and Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open on Wednesday, saying it would be a "catastrophe" if the 'Big Three' did not.