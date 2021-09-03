Djokovic wins the US Open and advances to the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the US Open on Friday, putting him five matches away from completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 34-year-old Serbian defeated 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a third-round match with 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Djokovic stated, “I’m as motivated as ever to play well.” “I’m not the only one who wants to go all the way in the tournament and win the trophy. Let’s see what happens if I try to be my best every day.”

Djokovic, who is chasing the first men’s calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, said the mental struggle is more difficult at this stage than the physical one.

“It’s probably more cerebral and emotional,” Djokovic explained. “I don’t mind spending a lot of time on the court. In a best-of-five, I believe I have a better chance.

“It’s more about managing everything that happens off the court, all the expectations,” says the player.

With a fourth US Open title, Djokovic would have 21 Grand Slam titles in his career, one more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are both out due to injuries.

Djokovic stated he was avoiding the nightlife in New York.

“Hopefully in a few weeks, we’ll party and celebrate,” Djokovic said.

When Djokovic hit a backhand long in the seventh game of the second set, Griekspoor broke to come within 4-3, but the number one broke again and held, taking the set on his 10th ace on his way to a 99-minute victory.

Djokovic stated, “I came out on the court with the right energy, the proper focus.”

Nishikori defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 2-6, 6-3, avenging a setback in the Washington semi-finals last month.

Djokovic has a 17-2 career record versus Nishikori, who last defeated him in the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open. Djokovic has won 16 consecutive matches since then, most recently in the Tokyo Olympic quarter-finals.

“I always try to be positive, even though I have a horrible record,” Nishikori remarked. “I’m sure it’ll be difficult, but I’ll do my best.”

As New York battled to recover from a catastrophic storm and flash flooding, attendance was low. Hurricane Ida’s remnants landed on Wednesday night, killing at least 41 people and generating a rare tornado. Brief News from Washington Newsday.