Djokovic wins his 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title, tying him for the most in history.

Novak Djokovic beat fighting Matteo Berrettini of Italy in four sets to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday.

The world number one won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles.

His victory also moved him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam since 1969, when he won all four majors.

Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th Slam final, won his sixth trophy at the All England Club, adding to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros victories, and three US Open titles.

If he wins a fourth title in September at New York, he will become only the third man in history to complete the calendar Grand Slam, after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969).

“It wasn’t just a fight. Djokovic remarked about Berrettini, “He is a true Italian hammer, I felt it on my flesh.”

“It means that none of us three will be able to quit. Roger and Rafa are legends, and it is because of them that I am where I am today.”

Federer, who was eliminated in the quarter-finals when Nadal did not compete, congratulated him on Twitter.

He congratulated Novak on his 20th major title.

“I’m honored to be a part of such a historic era of tennis champions. Congratulations for a fantastic performance!”

In addition, the Serb now has 85 career titles and is the first man to win a tournament worth more than $150 million.

A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics might allow him the first male player to win the Golden Grand Slam.

Djokovic overcame a shaky start to take a 3-1 lead that he extended to 5-2.

In a protracted eighth game, he even had a set point, which the Italian saved after eight deuces.

When he served for the set, he broke Djokovic and then dominated the tiebreaker, which he sealed with his fourth ace of the match.

On the back of a double break, the top seed stormed to a 5-1 lead in the second set.

Berrettini, attempting to become Italy’s first men’s Grand Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open, battled his way back to 4-5, saving three set points, but Djokovic served it out for a stalemate.

In the third set, Djokovic broke for a 2-1 lead and fought off three break points in the sixth game, a show of tenacity that drew a lot of attention.