Djokovic wins his 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title, tying him for the most in history.

Novak Djokovic beat Italian slugger Matteo Berrettini in four sets on Sunday to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon, with rival superstar Roger Federer hailing the achievement as a “great performance.”

The world number one won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to tie Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles.

His victory also moved him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam since 1969, when he won all four majors.

“I can absolutely see that occurring, and I’m hoping to give it a try.” “I’m in excellent shape and playing well, and maintaining my best form during Grand Slams is my top priority,” Djokovic added.

Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th Slam final, won his sixth trophy at the All England Club, adding to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros victories, and three US Open titles.

If he wins a fourth title in September at New York, he will become only the third man in history to complete the calendar Grand Slam, after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969).

“It wasn’t just a fight. Djokovic remarked about Berrettini, “He is a true Italian hammer, I felt it on my flesh.”

“It implies none of us three will stop,” he added of sharing the record with Federer and Nadal. Roger and Rafa are legends, and without them, I would not be where I am today.

“They demonstrated what I needed to do to improve my physical, tactical, and mental strength. It’s been a wonderful adventure over the past ten years, and it’s not over yet.”

Federer, who was eliminated in the quarter-finals when Nadal did not compete, congratulated him on Twitter.

“Congratulations on your 20th major,” Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, remarked.

“I’m honored to be a part of such a historic era of tennis champions. “Wonderful performance; congratulations.”

Djokovic now has 85 career victories and is the first guy to win a tournament worth more over $150 million.

A gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics might allow him the first male player to win the Golden Grand Slam.

“Novak is a fantastic champion who is making history on this court,” Berrettini remarked.

Djokovic overcame a shaky start to take a 3-1 lead that he extended to 5-2.

In a protracted eighth game, he even had a set point, which the Italian saved after eight deuces.

When he served, he was re-energized and broke Djokovic. Brief News from Washington Newsday.