Djokovic Will Decide on the Australian Open ‘Very Soon.’

Novak Djokovic’s tumultuous season came to an end on Friday with a Davis Cup loss, but he promised to make a decision on his Australian Open participation “very soon.”

The world number one, who won three of the season’s four Grand Slams in 2021 to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slams (20), is still a doubt for the Australian Open in January after organisers insisted on only fully-vaccinated players entering the country.

The 34-year-old has declined to say whether he has received a coronavirus vaccination.

“I realize you want to know where and how I’ll start the new season, but we’ll see what the future brings,” Djokovic, a nine-time Melbourne champion, said.

“I’m afraid I can’t offer you a date, but the Australian Open is coming up shortly, so you’ll find out soon.”

He continued, ” “I’m going to try to heal, rest, and forget about tennis during the next four days. I’m exhausted from this season and the entire year.” Serbia were defeated by Croatia in the semi-finals in Madrid on Friday, ending Djokovic’s hopes of adding a second Davis Cup championship to his 20 Grand Slam wins.

In the crucial doubles game, Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic were defeated 7-5, 6-1 by top-ranked Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, the Olympic and Wimbledon champions.

Djokovic had earlier kept Serbia alive by defeating Marin Cilic for the 18th time.

The world number one, who had not lost a singles match in the competition since 2011, won 6-4, 6-2. It was his 19th Davis Cup singles victory in a row.

“Today is the last day of the season. I have no regrets about any of the tournaments I have participated in. As always, I gave it my all “Djokovic added.

“Unfortunately, winning the singles match isn’t enough. I make an effort to learn from challenging situations like these. These are frequently the best opportunity to get stronger and grow, as terrible as they are.” When Djokovic lost the final of the US Open in 2021, he narrowly missed out on the first calendar Grand Slam by a male player in more than half a century.

In Tokyo, his chances of winning his first Olympic singles gold medal were also crushed.

Nonetheless, he finished 2021 as the world’s number one player for a record seventh time, and he will have spent 350 weeks in the top spot on Monday.

Djokovic also added another championship to his already-record-breaking Masters collection, bringing his total to 37.

Djokovic, who was a member of Serbia’s first World Cup-winning team. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.