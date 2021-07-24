Djokovic, who is chasing a Grand Slam, and Osaka are at the top of the Olympic tennis bill.

Novak Djokovic, who has already won three Grand Slams this year, can make history in Tokyo, where Naomi Osaka will have the support of the host nation behind her as one of the Olympic stars.

While Djokovic aims for an Olympic gold medal in an event marred by a slew of withdrawals, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Osaka will command a lot of attention when she returns following her surprise French Open withdrawal due to mental health concerns.

Five of the top ten men’s players will be absent, the most noteworthy being 2008 Olympic winner Rafael Nadal. Dominic Thiem, Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, and Denis Shapovalov of Canada have all decided to skip the tournament.

Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament earlier this month after suffering another setback in his recovery from a knee ailment. The Swiss legend, who will turn 40 in August, lost his final chance at Olympic singles gold.

Andy Murray will defend his title as he seeks a third gold medal in a succession, but after a long struggle with injury, the former world number one is rated a lowly 104th.

Serena Williams has been left out of the women’s draw. The American was left “heartbroken” after a mistake forced her to retire in the first round at Wimbledon, ending her current attempt to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam.

Simona Halep, who is still recovering from a calf injury, Bianca Andreescu, the former US Open champion, and Monica Puig, the surprise 2016 gold medalist, are among the other absentees.

Djokovic, who has a record of 34-3 this season, is the clear favorite to win the men’s title. Hugo Dellien of Bolivia, rated 139th, is his opponent. If he wins here, he’ll need to win the US Open to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams.

In the women’s game, the calendar Golden Slam has only been achieved once, when Steffi Graf won all four championships and Olympic gold in Seoul in 1988.

Career Golden Slams have been won by Williams, Nadal, and Andre Agassi.

Djokovic was in tears after losing in the first round to Juan Martin del Potro, who had denied the Serb bronze four years prior in London.

But he enters in Japan full of confidence, having tied Federer and Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles with victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon.

Kei Nishikori of Japan, a bronze medalist in Rio, hopes for another deep run at home, while Daniil Medvedev of Russia.