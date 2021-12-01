Djokovic Vaccine ‘Blackmail’ Claim Rejected by Australian Official

A senior official said Wednesday that Novak Djokovic is not being “blackmailed” by Australian Open organizers, arguing that the demand for players to be vaccinated is for their own safety.

The 34-year-old world number one will compete in Melbourne in January for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, but he has refused to clarify whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Srdjan, his father, said on Serbian television on Sunday that his son “probably won’t” play the year’s first Grand Slam due to necessary immunization requirements.

He answered, “Of course he’d want to go with all his heart.”

“However, I’m not sure if it will happen. Probably not under these circumstances, with this blackmail, and in this manner.” Martin Pakula, the sports minister of Victoria, where the Australian Open is held, expressed his desire to see the nine-time winner defend his crown.

He did, however, tell reporters: “It’s about your responsibility to the community that you’re being welcomed into if you’re a visiting international tennis player or a visiting sportsmen of any type.

“That is why we are requesting that those worldwide tennis stars adhere to the same standards as Victorians.

“It’s not about blackmail; it’s about ensuring the safety of the Victorian community.”

Last month, tournament director Craig Tiley stated unequivocally that all participants must be immunized and that no exceptions will be allowed.

This year’s Australian Open went on as planned, but players were required to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, crowds were restricted, and a five-day snap lockdown was imposed in the middle of the tournament.

The organizers anticipate that it will begin on January 17, 2022, as planned.

They claim that fully vaccinated gamers can enter Australia without being quarantined or restricted to bio-secure bubbles, albeit the advent of the novel Omicron coronavirus type could complicate that situation.