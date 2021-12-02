Djokovic says he ‘completely supports’ the WTA’s decision on Peng.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, said he “totally” supports the Women’s Tennis Association’s decision to halt tournaments in China due to worries about the safety of female tennis player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault.

“I absolutely back the WTA’s stance since we don’t have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being,” he said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid, adding that her health was of “utmost significance to the world of tennis.”

“I believe the WTA’s position is incredibly brave and gutsy,” the Serbian player stated.

All WTA Tour tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, have been “immediately suspended,” according to WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon.

Last month, Djokovic backed the WTA’s vow to sever lucrative business connections with China in response to her lawsuit.

Before Covid-19 forced them to be rescheduled or cancelled, the WTA had planned 11 events in China this year.

The resumption of competition there has been put on hold for the time being.

“I don’t see how I can encourage our athletes to participate there in good conscience,” Simon added, “since Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and appears to have been coerced to refute her allegation of sexual assault.”

There are no WTA tournaments scheduled before the end of the year, and the schedule for 2022 has yet to be announced.

Following her allegations that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, coerced her into sex during a years-long on-again, off-again romance, Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, has been missing for more than two weeks.

Peng’s allegations against Zhang were the first time that China’s #MeToo movement had reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

Peng was spotted at a tennis tournament in Beijing last month and spoke with Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, via video chat on November 21. In February, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics.

“While we now know where Peng is, I have severe concerns that she is safe, free, and unaffected by censorship, compulsion, or intimidation,” Simon stated.