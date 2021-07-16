Djokovic said he will compete in the Tokyo Olympics with “great pride.”

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, said on Thursday that he will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the chance to complete the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player.

Djokovic wrote in English, “I booked my flight to Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics.”

He then wrote in Serbian, “With great pride, I’m packing for Tokyo and joining our national team in the fight for the brightest medals at the Olympic arenas.”

“Playing for Serbia has always been a great thrill and inspiration for me, and I will do everything in my power to make us all happy. Let’s get started.”

This year, the 34-year-old has already won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.

To become the first guy to win the Golden Grand Slam, he needs Olympic gold and then the US Open.

In the women’s game, the calendar Golden Slam has only been achieved once, when Steffi Graf won all four championships and Olympic gold in Seoul in 1988.

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Andre Agassi have all won the Grand Slam in their respective careers.

Djokovic’s chances of winning gold in Tokyo were already aided by rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s decision to forgo the tournament.

Dominic Thiem, the US Open champion, is also not playing.

Djokovic won a bronze medal in singles at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, losing in the semi-finals to Rafael Nadal before defeating American James Blake for third place.

He carried Serbia’s flag at the opening ceremony in London in 2012, but was eliminated in the semi-finals by Andy Murray.

In the bronze medal match, he was defeated by Juan Martin del Potro.

Del Potro defeated him in the first round four years later in Rio.

Djokovic’s declaration came just four days after he had questioned if he would be able to compete in the Games.

Djokovic said he had cooled on making the trip after defeating Matteo Berrettini for his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th career Grand Slam victory on Sunday, stating it was only “50/50” if he would attend.

“As I previously stated, my plan has always been to attend the Olympic Games. But, for the time being, I’m torn. Because of what I’ve heard in the previous few days, it’s kind of 50/50,” Djokovic said.

The Serb had always stated that if the Covid-19 protocols in Japan got too severe and supporters were barred, he would reconsider.

All of the venues at the Games, to be precise.