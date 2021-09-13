Djokovic Discusses the ‘Reason’ He Broke Down After Losing the US Open.

Following his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday, Novak Djokovic praised the Arthur Ashe Stadium audience, saying they made him feel very special and that’s why he “teared up.”

Medvedev not only won his first Grand Slam title, but he also stopped Djokovic from passing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most major titles. At the moment, the three legends have a total of 20 Grand Slams between them.

“Of course, there is a part of me that is really sad. This loss, I mean, knowing everything that was on the line, is difficult to take. On the other hand, I experienced something I had never experienced before in my life in New York. I was made to feel quite special by the crowd. After losing in straight sets in the final, Djokovic told the ATP’s official website, “They pleasantly surprised me.”

In front of a raucous Arthur Ashe crowd, Djokovic, who had gone undefeated in Grand Slam matches all year, lost a surprise straight-set loss to Medvedev in the US Open final, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

“The level of support, enthusiasm, and love I received from the audience was something I’ll never forget. That’s why I started crying during the switchover. The intensity of emotion and energy was palpable. It’s the equivalent of winning 21 Grand Slams. To be honest, that’s how I felt. In the same post-match interview, Djokovic remarked, “I felt very, very special.”

While Medvedev made history by becoming only the third Russian to win a Grand Slam title, following Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin, he also prevented Djokovic from writing another chapter in the sport’s history.

Djokovic would have become the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same season if he had won the final on Sunday.

The World No. 1 also praised Medvedev, who finally won his first major victory after losing in the finals of two previous tournaments. The second of the two losses happened earlier this year in Australia, and it was against Djokovic.