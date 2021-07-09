Djokovic advances to his 30th Grand Slam final, where he will face Berrettini for the Wimbledon title.

Novak Djokovic advanced to his 30th Grand Slam final on Friday, defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in straight sets to move one win away from a sixth Wimbledon crown and a record-tying 20th major.

In a tight semi-final in which he saved 10 of 11 break points, the world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5.

Shapovalov was so upset that he cried as he walked away from Centre Court.

Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in his third Wimbledon final, as the world number nine beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 to become the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final.

“I don’t believe the score accurately reflects the performance or the match. Shapovalov (served for the opening set) was undoubtedly the superior player,” Djokovic said.

“I’d like to offer him a standing ovation for what he’s done today and in the last two weeks. We’ll see a lot of him in the future; he’s a fantastic player.”

With a win on Sunday, Djokovic will join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the only players with 20 Grand Slam victories.

He’ll also only need to win the US Open to become only the third man in history to complete the calendar Grand Slam, and the first since 1969.

“I try to make the most of my own ability in each match and see what happens,” Djokovic, 34, added.

“Grand Slams are everything at this point in my career, and I’ve been really fortunate to make history in the sport I adore.”

Despite playing in his maiden Slam semi-final and having a 0-6 losing record against the world number one, Shapovalov showed no symptoms of nervousness.

He broke for 2-1, but Djokovic, who was playing in his 10th Wimbledon semi-final and 41st overall, got back on level in the tenth game before winning the tiebreak after the Canadian double-faulted.

In the second set, Shapovalov failed to convert five break points, and Djokovic pounced.

On another double fault, he broke for 6-5 and pocketed the set before venting his frustrations on the chair umpire, referring to him as a “joke.”

In the second game of the third set, Djokovic displayed his customary steely defense to save four more break points.

He made the Canadian left-hander pay once more by breaking for 6-5 in the next game and served out the match.

"Novak is a fantastic individual. I don't believe he gets enough credit.