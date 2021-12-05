Divock Origi’s goal was no fluke as Liverpool’s game plan against Wolves came together.

Trying to organize Christmas shopping with Divock Origi must be exhausting.

After all, he enjoys putting things off until the last minute.

Whether it’s stepping out of the cold to win a derby or sealing a Champions League final victory, the Liverpool attacker has acquired a knack for dramatic finishes over his Anfield career.

And the Belgian rediscovered his happy knack precisely when the Reds needed him the most.

During a tense, nervy, and increasingly frantic Premier League match against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side urged on by a rowdy Molineux crowd, Liverpool had done almost everything but score.

Shots were missed, others were blocked, and home goalkeeper Jose Sa miraculously denied Sadio Mane, while Diogo Jota bizarrely missed an open goal.

But, thanks to Origi, who was brought on with 20 minutes remaining, what was on the verge of becoming one of those days quickly became one of those days.

What a goal that was, too, thanks in part to major elements of Liverpool’s aggressive approach in recent years, namely a reliance on established systems.

Mohamed Salah took one touch with his left foot before running into the area towards the byline after Virgil van Dijk’s long, sweeping crossfield diagonal pass dropped over the head of former Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever.

Origi was just six yards out when he cut back with his right foot, and he controlled with his right before swiveling and finishing with his left from close range.

The crowd roared in applause. The away team erupted in applause. Jurgen Klopp struggled to hold his emotions in check on the away bench before being swamped by the ecstatic coaching staff and players.

It was the first goal conceded by an admirably resolute Wolves in 372 minutes, and it continued Liverpool’s streak of scoring in every game since April.

Winners who arrive late always feel exceptional. This will be amplified by the fact that leaders Chelsea were defeated 3-2 by West Ham United earlier in the day.

In contrast to previous month, when the Reds were defeated. “The summary has come to an end.”