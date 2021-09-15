Divock Origi starts for Liverpool, while Virgil van Dijk is benched for the match against AC Milan.

Joe Gomez makes his first start for Liverpool since November against AC Milan at Anfield, with Divock Origi starting up front.

Gomez’s last competitive start for the club came in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on November 8 of last year, just before sustaining a long-term knee injury while on England duty.

He comes in for Virgil van Dijk, who is dropped to the bench, with Origi picked in the front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, despite missing the trip to Leeds on Sunday.

LIVE SCORES, GOALS, AND ANALYSIS FOR LIVERPOOL vs. MILAN

These two players make up half of Jurgen Klopp’s four changes as the Reds begin their Group B campaign against the Italians in the first meeting between the two teams since the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.

As the Reds begin their bid for a seventh European Cup at home against the Rossoneri, Naby Keita joins the squad with captain Jordan Henderson.

Klopp is able to pick a strong-looking bench that comprises Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, and Ibrahima Konate alongside Van Dijk, keeping Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, and Joel Matip in the back five.