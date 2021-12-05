Divock Origi praised amid Liverpool transfer speculation: ‘He’s never had that ambition.’

After Divock Origi’s last-minute winner for Liverpool against Wolves on Saturday, Danny Murphy praised him.

The Reds dominated possession at Molineux but didn’t appear to be close to breaking the deadlock until the Belgian scored with the game’s final kick.

Following Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp’s team briefly topped the Premier League table, but Manchester City knocked them off with a 3-1 victory against Watford.

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in July 2014, but has never been more than a periphery player in his seven and a half years at Anfield.

However, because to some vital goals in big games, the 26-year-old has become something of a cult figure among Liverpool fans.

None more so than his brace against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, which he followed up with the game-winning goal against Tottenham in the final.

Murphy, a former Reds midfielder, praised Origi’s contribution at Anfield over the years, but claimed he didn’t come across many players throughout his professional career who would have been content to remain a minor character at a club for such a long time.

“I believe it’s amazing; there aren’t many players I know who would be delighted to play second fiddle for that long.” On BBC’s Match of the Day, Murphy was discussing the Belgian’s time at Liverpool.

“He’s gifted, and he’s shown flashes of being a great player.” He’s never had the desire to move on, though.

“I believe one thing is certain: Liverpool fans will be relieved that he is content to remain in the club.”

Origi is expected to play a key part in January, when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be absent due to the African Cup of Nations.

In 166 appearances for Liverpool, the Belgian international has scored 39 goals and added 16 assists.