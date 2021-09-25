Divock Origi and Curtis Jones start for Liverpool against Brentford.

It is, after all, a crucial game for Liverpool today.

With Manchester City and Chelsea facing off, a win at Brentford would put them ahead of one, if not both, of their title challengers.

So now is the moment to go all out.

As a result, Andy Robertson returns to left-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other wing.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are reunited at centre-back, with Alisson Becker returning to goal.

Along with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the decision in midfield is who to pick. Curtis Jones’ performance in the middle of the week implies he is deserving.

It’s too early for Roberto Firmino up front, and while Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino both made an impression against Norwich City, Diogo Jota will play in the centre, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on either side.

Jurgen Klopp has made a total of nineteen changes in the last three Liverpool games.

And we can anticipate that figure to rise even higher when he pulls up his big guns for Saturday’s match against Brentford.

Next week is a big one, with a Champions League match against Porto on Tuesday and a visit from Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday – but Klopp will keep his eye on the prize of three points tonight, especially since next Sunday’s opponents have a trip to Chelsea earlier in the day.

For a completely changed back five, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson all return.

Due to the injury to Naby Keita in midfield, Curtis Jones has been given a chance to play with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

And, up top, I’m sticking with Divock Origi as his renaissance continues. Between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, he’s in the center.

Against Brentford, Liverpool will not have it all their own way.

Since their promotion to the Premier League, Thomas Frank’s side has proven to be a tough nut to crack, surrendering only three times and gaining eight points.

As a result, the Reds will have to work hard, and who better to bring in than James Milner? Along with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, he’d make up my midfield three.

I'd also bring back Roberto Firmino to lead the line with his teammates Sadio Mane and.