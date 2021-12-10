Disgruntled Sixers star open to joining Spurs, looking to improve shooting touch, according to NBA rumors.

Ben Simmons is still on the lookout for a new squad that will welcome him with open arms, and a few names have surfaced.

However, the San Antonio Spurs, who are allegedly interested in signing the former first-round pick, make sense.

Marc Stein, via his Substack website, claims that the 25-year-old cager is open to the notion of playing for the Spurs.

There’s little doubt that Simmons’ skill set will grow tremendously under Gregg Popovich’s tutelage.

In the past, the 72-year-old has been credited to a number of players, including Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, and Patty Mills, who have all had successful NBA careers.

More importantly, the Spurs may be the team where Simmons can finally solve a long-standing problem: his shooting.

The coach is one of the few renowned people who can help the Australian cager improve his shooting from the perimeter or from three-point range, a shortcoming that might help Simmons’ stock rise.

But, like most people, that possibility will remain a pipe dream for the time being. The fact is that Philadelphia is seeking for a good deal for the All-Star guard.

Given that the Spurs are a non-contending team, there isn’t a legitimate name that Sixers president Daryl Morey may be interested in acquiring. Unless, of course, a third team with a well-known name enters the race.

In the end, Morey wants a young star-caliber player to join the Philadelphia 76ers. They have little interest in future draft picks or players who have not yet established themselves.

As a result, the Spurs are a possibility, but not one that seems encouraging.

So, for Simmons, the waiting game continues, and it appears that unless he plays for the Sixers, a move to any other team would be counterproductive to what he has been recognized for in previous seasons.

The most recent information on Simmons is that three-time All-Star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers would like to play alongside him.

CJ McCollum has been identified as the fall guy in a potential trade. That scenario has been shelved due to the Sixers’ lack of interest.

It was capped off by the news that McCollum has a collapsed right lung and would be out indefinitely, according to ESPN.

Last Saturday, December 4, McCollum was injured in the Blazers’ loss to the Boston Celtics.