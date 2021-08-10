Disgruntled quarterback returns to team practice, but his presence isn’t reassuring.

The Houston Texans are gearing up for the next NFL season, but first and foremost, they must deal with star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The 25-year-old footballer returned to practice, but observers remarked that his appearance elicited conflicting emotions.

Some suggest that his involvement was modest, while others claim that he was flourishing.

Given the three-time Pro Bowler’s recent ankle and calf issues, it’s logical to keep him out of physical exercises for the time being.

But, on the other hand, it would be easier if Watson didn’t have other non-football-related concerns.

Putting malice aside, Watson is attempting to meld himself into the game in the hopes of being ready when the NFL season begins on Sept. 10, nearly a month from now.

According to NFL writer Aaron Wilson, Watson was at the Texans’ practice on Monday and was seen talking to general manager Nick Caserio before the session started.

Watson appeared to get going at one point before quitting, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Watson and the Texans may be attempting to avoid rushing him into rough action as a result of recent ailments that have kept him out of practice.

Those who have been following the Deshaun Watson saga have great hopes that he will be traded.

The sexual assault charges leveled against the 2020 NFL Passing Yards leader tainted everything. In March and April, he was served with 22 separate cases.

A trade to the NFL is also a possibility. Watson is said to have requested a transfer, and Houston is said to be willing to accommodate him.

That depends on whether the pitch for the 2017 NFL Draft’s 12th overall choice is acceptable and not a “lowball offer.”

Despite the NFL’s request and Watson’s off-field troubles, Houston may be forced to make a decision quickly.

It should be noted that the athlete was dissatisfied with the team’s offseason maneuvers even before the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. Caserio was hired as the Texans’ new general manager earlier this year, for example.

Watson was reportedly irritated by the change because he wanted to play a more active part in team choices.