Dirk Kuyt is “absolutely certain.” Liverpool will be managed by Steven Gerrard.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dirk Kuyt believes Steven Gerrard will one day take over as manager at Anfield.

Gerrard has been at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership for three years, leading them to a long-awaited league title last season.

There has been talk about Gerrard taking over as manager of his boyhood club since he entered professional football management.

In 2015, the 41-year-old left Anfield to join LA Galaxy as a player, retired a year later, and returned to Merseyside to coach the club’s Under-18s in 2017.

Kuyt, who has risen through the ranks of football management, was most recently in charge of Feyenoord’s Under-19 team until departing in 2020.

The former Netherlands international, who had a good period at Liverpool alongside Gerrard as a player, believes his former team-mate will one day take over at Anfield.

“Managing time in football is difficult,” Kuyt told Dutch news outlet Kelbet.nl.

“We often say in the Netherlands, ‘When the train comes by, you must step up.’

“I don’t know if Stevie [Gerrard] will succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, but I am confident that he will one day be the club’s coach and manager.”