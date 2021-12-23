Diogo Jota’s reaction to Leicester City fans after scoring the winning penalty for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota, a Liverpool forward, ended a tense contest at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds and Leicester City drew 3-3 in normal time in their Carabao Cup quarter-final, but Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually won on penalties.

Takumi Minamino, who had tied the game late in injury time to force a shootout, squandered a chance to advance to the semi-finals. Jota, on the other hand, complied, blasting a low left-handed shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

Given the nature of the victory – a much-changed Liverpool side had come back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to progress – the celebrations at Anfield were predictably raucous.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who stopped two Leicester penalty penalties in the shootout, was surrounded by Reds players as they surged from the centre circle.

Meanwhile, Jota made his way into the main stand, where he appeared to be yelling at the Leicester fans behind the Anfield Road end.

Given the nature of the contest, Liverpool fans were thrilled to see Jota rub it in to the visiting Foxes: As has been the case at a number of Liverpool-Everton matches in recent years, there were chants of “feed the scousers” from the rival supporters at various moments during the game.

“The sour notes from the away end ensured Liverpool’s supporters made sure they got their own back as their players celebrated on the pitch,” Paul Gorst remarked in his post-match judgement.

Jota’s celebrations will only serve to further ingratiate himself with Liverpool fans, as the Portuguese international continues his incredible season.

The 24-year-old has 12 goals in all competitions for the Reds, and his goal off the bench on Wednesday set in motion a second-half comeback.