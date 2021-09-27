Diogo Jota’s message to Liverpool teammates following the’massive’ Anfield admission.

Diogo Jota has advised his Liverpool teammates that dismissing Porto on the basis of their recent visits would be a mistake.

For the third time in five seasons, Jurgen Klopp’s side visits the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday for their second Champions League Group B meeting.

The Reds were unbeaten in their previous eight meetings with Porto, winning 5-0 in the last 16 in 2018 and 4-1 in the quarter-finals the following year.

Final season, though, the Portuguese side advanced to the last eight after eliminating Juventus and defeating eventual champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And Jota, who was born in Porto and spent the 2016/17 season on loan from Atletico Madrid to his boyhood club, believes Sergio Conceicao’s side will be a much tougher opponent.

“I watch Porto, and I know those results weren’t good for Porto, and they didn’t reflect the true disparity between the teams,” the Reds forward explained.

“It’s never easy for away teams to play at the Dragao. I know we’ll struggle if we allow ourselves to go there and think about those outcomes.

“This is going to be a tough game. I’m aware of how difficult it is for an away team to play at the Dragao, and I’ve informed my teammates about it.

“I believe the Porto team will be more similar to the one that faced Chelsea (than Liverpool previously).

“Porto’s goals in the games against Liverpool that they lost were to give a difficult game, but that’s football. You can’t always enforce your own gameplan, but you can sometimes.”

Jota recently celebrated a year at Anfield by scoring his 16th goal in 37 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. His header in Saturday’s 3-3 Premier League draw at Brentford was his 16th goal in 37 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a battle for an offensive seat alongside Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, the 24-year-old will aim to have kept his starting spot for his return to Porto.

“Obviously, I knew they were one of the best three offensive trios in the world,” Jota explained, “but I never considered coming in and taking anyone’s place.”

“I considered donating mine.”

