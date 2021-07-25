Diogo Jota’s future at Liverpool could be jeopardized if Jurgen Klopp makes a transfer move.

When it comes to probable reinforcements, Liverpool’s midfield will receive the majority of the attention, but it isn’t the only position that requires work.

Gini Wijnaldum’s departure has created a huge void in Jurgen Kopp’s midfield, which must be filled in some way.

Ibrahima Konate’s arrival has already filled a defensive void, but there’s one more area of the pitch that needs to be addressed.

Last season, despite all eyes being on the Reds’ defensive woes due to the high number of injuries, scoring goals became a major issue for them, particularly at Anfield.

Many Kopites may want to forget about the club’s historic six-game losing streak at home in the Premier League last season, but there was an essential lesson to be learned in the midst of it all.

Liverpool lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, prompting rumours that a new striker may be on the way this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Klopp sees the need to bring in a new attacker, although a slew of players have been linked with a transfer to Anfield.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are two fantasy signings that have been connected with Liverpool and who many fans would love to see in a Liverpool shirt.

Federico Chiesa, Samuel Chukwueze, Ismaila Sarr, Pedro Neto, Jarrod Bowen, and Jeremy Doku are just a few of the others.

What do these individuals have in common? They’re all wingers who can play through the middle instead of being a traditional center forward.

Many have said that a fresh striker is required to provide competition for Roberto Firmino, but none of the aforementioned wingers are capable of doing so.

Of course, it’s still unclear what Klopp’s transfer ambitions are in terms of bringing in a prospective attacker. It’s unclear if he’ll bring in a striker or a winger if he decides a new player is required.

If Liverpool decides to add a player who prefers to play on the right or left side of the attacking line, it could mean a new role for an existing member of the squad.