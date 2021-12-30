Diogo Jota weighs in on Liverpool’s lead over Manchester City and the upcoming clash with Chelsea.

Diogo Jota can’t choose his favorite individual moment of the year because every time he’s on the scoresheet, it’s fantastic.

Alisson’s winning header against West Brom in May was the Liverpool front’s favorite moment for the team in 2021, according to the forward.

Since joining Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020, Jota has been a revelation, scoring 10 Premier League goals so far this season.

When the Reds face Chelsea on Sunday, the Portuguese star is hopeful that his team will bounce back from their defeat at Leicester City with a positive result.

“I might suggest Alisson’s goal [against West Bromwich Albion in May]for the team.” Jota told Liverpoolfc.com that the header was “certainly a wonderful moment and really meaningful.”

“There were numerous moments for me – it’s always a nice moment when I’m on the scoresheet.” So every single event was memorable; I can’t pick a favorite.” After a disheartening loss at the King Power on Tuesday, Jota is eager for Liverpool to get back on track, but the game against the European Champions on Sunday will be a big test.

“It is what it is; we have no control over who we play next.” We’re aware it’s Chelsea at home,” Jota continued.

“We drew with them at home, and we know it’ll be difficult.”

“We both want to bridge the distance, but we also know that at least one of us will be further behind.”

“So, it’s a big game, a terrific game.” We need to be at our best — I’m confident that if we do, we’ll be able to win the game.” Jota has moved ahead of Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool pecking order this season with 12 goals in all competitions, but the Reds’ number 20 wants even more.

“Yes, the year didn’t start well, especially for me — I started the year injured,” he revealed.

“However, I finished strong with the team, and we put in a tremendous effort in the final third of the season to finish in the top four.” The Champions League has been awarded to us. Every competition involves us.

“Obviously, there is a chasm. ”

