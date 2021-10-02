Diogo Jota reveals his ‘abnormal’ tactical edge at Liverpool.

Diogo Jota has talked about how video games like FIFA and Football Manager have helped him become a better footballer in real life.

The Portuguese striker is a video game fanatic who spends much of his time away from the pitch competing online against people from all around the world.

Jota won the ePremier League Invitational FIFA 20 tournament, defeating Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final. The tournament pits top-flight talents against one other.

In February, he was ranked number one in the world on FIFA’s FUT Champions game mode, having won all 30 of his Weekend League matches on Ultimate Team.

Since joining Liverpool from Wolves last summer, the 24-year-old has established himself as a crucial player, and he believes that his gaming time has helped him improve his tactical awareness when playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Obviously, it’s a little weird, but I sincerely feel it (helps) in terms of understanding the game and the modifications we can make. That, I believe, is critical,” Jota told ESPN Brasil.

“It also exists in Football Manager and FIFA,” he continued.

“When we notice something isn’t working and are able to alter it, it becomes crucial in terms of reading the game in real life.”

With Jota exhibiting effective movement for a lot of goals he has scored for the Reds, there is a strong case to be made that his statement is correct.

Jota’s aerial ability has been one of his most notable qualities, with five of his 16 goals for the club coming via headers.