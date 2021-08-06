Diogo Jota relieved of Cristiano Ronaldo duty as Liverpool transfer focus sharpens

Diogo Jota quickly reestablished his Liverpool rhythm.

After a summer spent mostly in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s Euro 2016 campaign, the former Wolves star reintegrated effortlessly into life with the Reds during Thursday’s first of two hour-long friendlies against Bologna.

He latched on a stray ball that had been passed aimlessly at the back with just seven minutes remaining.

Jota then walked through the somewhat non-committal defense before confidently firing to give the Reds the lead in the opening of their two games on the banks of Lake Geneva.

It was a poised and assured piece of play from a player who will be wishing for the Premier League season to begin immediately.

Later in the half, he had another chance saved at the back post before being denied with a header immediately after the restart.

Thirteen goals in total last season provided a glimpse of what he could produce at Anfield in the long run, and that return would have been significantly higher had a three-month layoff with a knee injury not cut him down in early December.

At a time when the futures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi remain uncertain and calls for Liverpool to enter the market for a new striker are mounting, Jota’s pursuit of a regular starting berth in the team has begun.

However, as the speculation about potential signings continues – Jarrod Bowen and Jonathan David are the latest names to be connected – Jota’s return to duty highlights the depth of Liverpool’s frontline.

While players like Shaqiri, Origi, and Takumi Minamino, who scored the game-winning goal in the second half, may not measure up to many fans’ expectations, Jota’s adaption to Anfield has thus far been effective.

As he prepares to ramp up his pre-season routine ahead of friendlies against Athletic and Osasuna, perhaps the 24-year-old has developed into something of a poster boy for how the recruitment now team operates. “Summary ends.”