Diogo Jota of Liverpool admits to talking to Cristiano Ronaldo before joining Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League, according to Diogo Jota, will only add additional “spice” to this season’s matches between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Last month, Ronaldo shocked the football world when he appeared to be on his way to Manchester City, only for the Red Devils to rush in and re-sign him.

The 36-year-old has made a fantastic start to life in the English Premier League, scoring four goals in four games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and will be looking forward to a fruitful season.

Jota, who grew up idolizing Ronaldo and now plays alongside him for the Portugal national team, is one Liverpool player who already knows what to anticipate from the former Juventus attacker when Jurgen Klopp’s side takes on United.

As a result of his arrival, Jota admits that the Red Devils now have a “powerful weapon,” but he is looking forward to the increased sense of anticipation that will be present when Liverpool and United meet this season.

“Unfortunately for us, he is on our side. He has the ability to play and score from nowhere. Everyone knows that, and the adversary now has a very powerful weapon in him,” the Reds’ attacker told BBC Sport.

“It’ll just add to the excitement of the game. At the end of the day, that’s what all the supporters want, and hopefully we win those games.”

When asked if he has spoken to the Portuguese striker since his arrival, Jota said: “We had a discussion during the last international break and it was evident that he was coming [to Man United].”

“We talked about it, but I don’t think that kind of information should be shared. Apart from when he plays against us, I obviously wish him luck.”