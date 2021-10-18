Diogo Jota must accept change at Liverpool as a’massive’ chance for Jurgen Klopp presents itself.

Liverpool’s triumph over Watford on Saturday was another magnificent performance.

You have to keep in mind that Watford was a poor team, but you still have to beat them.

On the day, there were so many excellent performances: the front three, Milner was outstanding, and everyone contributed.

Salah was outstanding yet again. His goal was fantastic, but the pass that set up Mane’s first goal was simply sublime.

Roberto Firmino hasn’t scored two or three goals in a game in a long time, so it was encouraging.

Jota would have started if he hadn’t sustained an injury while on international duty with Portugal, but you think Klopp will start Firmino against Man United on Sunday as a result of his performance.

Jota has been vying for the starting spot since his arrival at the club, and he has performed admirably, but Firmino has reclaimed it for the time being.

You’re the main man if Firmino keeps knocking them in. Players who are scoring goals cannot be dropped. However, this maintains the level of rivalry at the top of the pitch.

Jota will now have to wait for his chance unless Firmino is injured or loses his goal-scoring touch.

If the front three continue to play at their current levels, we will have a great chance to finish above Manchester City this season.

We’ll need the front three to keep firing, especially with games against Atletico Madrid and Manchester United coming up this week.

Like many footballers, I try not to think about anything other than the next game. We can start thinking about Manchester United once you’ve finished your work at Atletico.

I’m curious to see how Klopp will line up in both games, as well as whether or not he will rotate the squad.

He could rest Joel Matip and start Konate or Gomez against Atletico, like he did against AC Milan when Gomez was selected to play.

Despite the fact that we are currently without players like Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, Saturday's win demonstrated how.