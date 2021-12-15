Diogo Jota is in line for a Liverpool recall ahead of the Newcastle match, according to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Kevin Phillips believes Jurgen Klopp will replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Diogo Jota in Liverpool’s starting lineup against Newcastle.

After missing last week’s Champions League success over AC Milan, Jota came off the bench in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

In the match versus Villa, the Portuguese forward came in for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had begun in the central attacking position.

Roberto Firmino has also returned to training after a hamstring injury, which is a nice boost for Jurgen Klopp, who still has five games to play before the end of the year.

Liverpool have received an injury boost, but three players will miss the trip to Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp admits that a “very essential” member of his backroom staff has left Liverpool for a Premier League opponent.

Phillips, however, believes Jota can restore his spot in the starting XI against the Magpies after the Reds battled to a tight win over Villa.

“I’m expecting Jota to return for Oxlade-Chamberlain.” According to Football Insider, he said.

“At this point in the season, it’s all about getting the most out of the group.” With the African Cup of Nations approaching, Liverpool must be extra cautious.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain is a good player, but he hasn’t lived up to Liverpool’s expectations.”

“However, he has tremendous talent. In that false 9 position, he can cause difficulties for defenders by slipping into pockets and creating space for Salah and Mane.

“I think Klopp made a good decision by putting him in there.” Guardiola does it with his midfielders all the time.” Jota has nine goals and two assists in 19 games for Liverpool this season, and his success will be key as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah prepare to leave for the African Cup of Nations next month.

When Liverpool welcomes Newcastle to Anfield on Thursday, they will be hopeful of making it eight wins in a row in all competitions.