Diogo Jota claims that the $112 million man is on par with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool FC forward, has been compared to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Diogo Jota.

Jota, who plays alongside Ronaldo for the Portugal national team, has drawn parallels between the former Real Madrid star and Salah, who has been in sensational form.

Salah has 15 goals and six assists in as many as 15 appearances for Liverpool this season, in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has come to Manchester United’s rescue several times this season. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is underperforming and now sits sixth in the Premier League for the 2021-22 season. This season, Ronaldo has nine goals in 13 competitive matches for Manchester United, including two injury-time winners.

Salah is a “world-class” player, according to Jota, who transferred from Wolves to Liverpool last summer.

“A fantastic player who is on par with the best in the world. This season, he [Salah] is demonstrating his technique to the rest of the world. He enjoys scoring goals. Great goals, individual goals, which is beneficial to us because we have someone on the field who can decide the game, and it is beneficial to the opponents because they know they must be cautious, and we can then take the spaces that they leave because they are concerned about him “Sky Sports quoted Jota as saying.

Salah, who recently became the first opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford, has now scored in ten consecutive games, a record.

Jota, who has five goals and two assists for Liverpool this season, says he initially had a similar emotion while playing for Portugal with Ronaldo.

“I had that first impression when I was playing for the national team with Ronaldo, and I believe I can hold him [Salah] to the same level, despite the fact that Ronaldo has been doing it for a long time. They are dangerous when they are on the field and can score at any time. And for me, this is extremely beneficial because I can see and learn from them “Jota, who has formed a strong bond with Liverpool’s renowned front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, continued.

Salah last appeared on the scoresheet for Liverpool in a 5-0 triumph against Manchester United a fortnight ago. He has now gone three games without scoring, with Jurgen Klopp's side dropping points twice: