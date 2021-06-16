Diogo Jota, a Liverpool attacker, discusses Portugal’s Euro 2020 ambitions and claims to have “additional motivation.”

Diogo Jota, a Liverpool attacker, has expressed his pleasure in himself and his Portugal teammates as they prepare to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Tuesday night.

Portugal won the tournament five years ago in France, defeating the hosts 1-0 in the final in Paris.

Jota was barely 19 years old at the time and had recently signed for Atletico Madrid, a club for whom he would never play a competitive match.

However, five years later, the Liverpool midfielder is anticipated to be a key member of his country’s squad.

Jota will be lining up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix as his side looks to beat Hungary before facing Germany on Saturday and France a week later on Wednesday.

“I don’t think there’s any added pressure, but I do think there’s a lot of pride for what we accomplished in 2016,” Jota said at a news conference ahead of the current holder’s first game.

“Being European Champions makes everyone proud. Of course, the opponents are aware of the current champions and are determined to defeat them, and [our first opponents]Hungary will play at home.

“Having supporters in the stadium adds an extra layer of drive, which we aren’t used to, especially after last season.”

“So we’re aware of the challenges this poses, and we must overcome them all.”

“It’s critical to get off to a good start.”

Shortly after the Portugal-Hungary match, Germany takes on France in Group F’s second first match.

Fans of Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on the game in the hopes of seeing Florian Neuhaus in action.

The 24-year-old midfielder from Borussia Monchengladbach has been scouted by Liverpool, but the ECHO understands that they will not be targeting a midfielder in the transfer market this summer.

