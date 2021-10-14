Dimitrov stuns US Open champion Medvedev at Indian Wells.

Daniil Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion, was knocked out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday, falling to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam championship at Flushing Meadows last month, had not dropped a set before the fourth round, but he lost eight straight games to Dimitrov en route to a stunning early departure.

No. 2 in the world After his dramatic US Open triumph, Medvedev did not take a break, claiming that his hectic schedule had finally caught up with him.

“During the tournament, I was really weary. Now I’m free to speak it. Before my bouts, I couldn’t express it. There have been a few physical issues that have arisen “Medvedev is attempting to unseat Novak Djokovic as the world’s number one tennis player.

Medvedev dominated the first set, led 4-1 in the second, and appeared to be on his way to another easy victory when his unforced errors began to accumulate and his service game began to falter.

Medvedev had no solutions for Dimitrov’s style of play and believed the Bulgarian would win the championship.

“If he keeps playing like today, like he did from 4-1, he’ll win the championship,” Medvedev said. “He played the second half of the match better than anyone else in the US Open against me. It’s not like I handed him the lighter.” Dimitrov broke Medvedev’s service for the second time in the set in the sixth game of the second set, cutting the Russian’s lead to 4-2.

In the next game, Dimitrov maintained serve before breaking Medvedev twice more to take the set and set the tone for a dominant performance in the third.

When Medvedev blasted a forehand long, the Bulgarian won the match on the first match point.

Dimitrov remarked of Medvedev, “I’ve been watching quite a few of his matches.” “To be totally honest, I really wanted to play this match. What he’s accomplished in the last year and a half is just remarkable. I believe it motivates me to do better as well.” In the quarter-finals, Dimitrov will face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who defeated Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-3 earlier on Wednesday.

Last month, the 25-year-old Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the US Open final to prevent.