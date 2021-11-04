‘Difficult to talk about,’ Jan Oblak said of Liverpool’s decision following Atletico Madrid’s red card.

Following in the footsteps of Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has taken aim at the referee following his team’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored in the first 21 minutes to give the Reds a 2-0 lead at Anfield.

Atletico defender Felipe was subsequently issued a straight red card nine minutes before halftime, making things considerably worse for Diego Simeone’s team.

The defender made a cynical tackle on Mane before fleeing from referee Danny Makkelie, who whistled loudly and urged the centre-back to return to speak with him.

When Felipe failed to do so, Makkelie drew a straight red, much to the surprise of his Atletico colleagues on the pitch, as well as Griezmann, who was watching from home due to suspension.

Since then, UEFA has clarified that the red card was handed for the foul on Mane, not for the subsequent dissent.

But that didn’t stop the ex-Barcelona forward from blaming the red card on Dutch official Makkelie.

“Against everything and everyone #AtletiForever,” he posted on Twitter.

While Oblak believes his teammates are being punished more than others for allowing the hosts to score two easy goals, he believes his teammates are being penalized more than others.

He stated, ” “You can’t hold anyone responsible for anything. We’ve fought and played with one fewer player.

“They scored two pretty easy goals; we can’t let that happen to us.” It’s really difficult to come back after two goals like this, especially with one fewer player.

“It’s not the best feeling, but the team has fought and done everything it could.” Everything is still up for grabs; we must win the remaining two games.” Before continuing, he said: “Once before, in the first game, and once more today. It’s difficult to discuss this. It’s the referees’ decisions that punish us the most.

“There were similar events in the matches against Porto and Milan, and the players did not respond, and they were ejected.” We have no power over these decisions, and we can’t change them.

“I was not aware of the foul.”

