Dietmar Hamann delivers a message to Liverpool and Manchester City by saying, “Two steps ahead.”

Chelsea will pull out of the Premier League title fight, according to Dietmar Hamann, leaving Liverpool and Manchester City in a two-horse competition.

The Blues were in first place coming into last Saturday’s match against West Ham United, having just lost one of their 14 league games and conceded just six goals.

However, their derby defeat to the Hammers dropped Thomas Tuchel’s team to third place, two points behind City, who are now in first place, and one point behind Liverpool, who are in second place.

Chelsea are also dealing with an injury crisis as the festive season approaches, with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, and Jorginho all missing Wednesday’s Champions League match against Zenit St Petersburg.

Mateo Kovacic has also been placed on the shelf after contracting Covid-19.

Chelsea’s lack of experience in competing for the title, according to Hamann, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, will ultimately see them fall short of his former rivals.

“It’s still a three-horse race right now,” he told Metro.co.uk via Free Super Tips. “But I don’t think Chelsea has what it takes to win the Premier League over Liverpool and Manchester City.”

“‘ ‘ “They did win the Champions League, but that’s a separate tournament.

“The Champions League has fewer games, and you can show no fear in that league because you can pick up results if your opponents aren’t exactly at their best, but the Premier League is a long way away.

“I just believe City and Liverpool are one, if not two, steps ahead of Chelsea, which is why I believe they will both have a comfortable lead over Chelsea at the conclusion of the season.”

When City takes on Wolves in an early Saturday kick-off at the Etihad, they will be hoping to extend their lead over their opponents.

When Chelsea hosts Leeds United at 3 p.m., they will be hoping to rebound from their loss last weekend. At the same time, Liverpool will welcome back club legend Steven Gerrard to Anfield when they face Aston Villa in a game that is guaranteed to be emotional.